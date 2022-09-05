Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 35-year-old British woman has died after falling from a sixth-floor window at her hotel in Spain’s Majorca Island.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was reportedly on holiday with her partner and staying at the Hotel Bellver in the capital Palma.

Paramedics were called about the incident at 9.30am local time on Sunday, after the woman fell from the window at the back of the hotel.

The area was soon cordoned off by the national police’s homicide squad, who are investigating the circumstances of her death.

“I can confirm an investigation has been launched into the death of a British woman at a hotel in Palma," a police spokesperson said told The Mirror.

The authorities are expected to conduct her autopsy on Monday or Tuesday.

Her death comes less than a month after a 48-year-old British woman died after falling from the eighth floor of the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina in the capital.

And on 25 August, a 17-month-old girl from Britain succumbed to her injuries after falling into a hotel swimming pool during a family holiday in Majorca. She had been rushed to hospital on 23 August in critical condition, but died two days later.

In June, a six-year-old boy from Belfast died by drowning in the pool of a hotel in the resort of Sa Coma. He was taken to a hospital in the island’s capital of Palma where he remained in an intensive care unit for three days before his death.