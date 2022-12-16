Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries at Brixton O2 Academy on Thursday night.

Police had been called to the venue on Stockwell Road at around 9.35pm following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Service all rushed to the scene.

They found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caused by crushing”, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Eight were taken to hospital, where four of them remain in a critical condition.

Two others with less serious injuries were treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

The incident occurred during a performance from Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake.

While no arrests have taken place, detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an urgent investigation and cordons remain in place at the O2 Academy.

Met Police gold commander Ade Adelekan described the incident as “extremely distressing” and urged any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to get in contact.

Mr Adelekan added: “I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene.

“In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Mr Adelekan said his thoughts were with the four people who were critically ill in hospital and their families.

A clip from the concert showed the singer on stage saying he had to end his show because outside was “f****d up*. “”I don’t know why. It’s not me,” he said.

Footage showed clashes outside the area and crowds shouting as they built up outside.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 ref 6725/15Dec.

Anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist police, are also asked to contact @MetCC on Twitter.

Additional reporting by Press Association