Brixton Academy crush: Large crowd gathers outside venue as Asake gig cancelled

A large crowd gathered outside Brixton Academy during an Asake gig on Thursday, 15 December, forcing the show to be cancelled.

Emergency services are investigating circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said that officers, ambulances and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene, finding a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by a crush.

An urgent investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made.

