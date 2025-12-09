Gavin and Stacey fans could get their hands on beloved prop for £200,000

An iconic coach used in Gavin and Stacey has been put up for auction for £200,000.

A maroon Dave’s Coaches bus, used to transport characters from Barry, Wales to Billericay, Essex, featured across the BBC’s show’s three-series run and multiple Christmas specials.

The instantly recognisable vehicle — still sporting its classic Dave’s Coaches livery — most recently appeared in the 2024 finale, as the group raced to Southampton to stop Nessa (Ruth Jones) from leaving so Smithy (James Corden) can profess his love for her.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said the listing is “one of the most iconic” the trading platform has ever seen. “It is akin to a historic artefact to members of the British public who are super fans of the series.”