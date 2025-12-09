Martin Lewis issues Avios warning with ‘days to act’

Martin Lewis has issued a warning for Avios point holders, cautioning them that they have just days to act.

The Money Saving Expert said members of British Airways’ loyalty scheme should book any flights they had been intending to with the airline or its partner carriers before Monday (15 December).

“If you’ve got a flight that you need to book, sooner is better,” he said as he explained how the price of a flight will soon increase.

The airline said that Rachel Reeves’ recent flight tax rise, as well as higher inflation, was the motivation behind the increase.