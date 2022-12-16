Asake crowd crush: Police ‘push woman down stairs’ amid chaos at Brixton Academy

A police officer allegedly pushed a woman down the stairs of Brixton Academy as chaos ensued outside the venue during an Asake show on Thursday, 15 December.

Emergency services were called “following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue,” the Metropolitan Police said.

An urgent investigation has been launched after four people sustained critical injuries.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions,” Commander Ade Adelekan, Met Police Gold Commander, said.

