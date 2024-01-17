Police referred to watchdog over Bronson Battersby, 2, who starved to death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police force has been referred to an independent watchdog over two-year-old Bronson Battersby who reportedly starved to death after being left for days.

The toddler was found two weeks after he was said to have last been seen alive by a neighbour in Skegness, Lincolnshire on Boxing Day.

His father Kenneth, 60, died of a heart attack allegedly shortly after 26 December, while the toddler had been left in the dark with no food or water for days.

Lincolnshire Police said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed that it is now assessing the referral to determine further action.

The force said the exact actions of all organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review, while Lincolnshire County Council said it has launched a rapid review of the case.

It comes after preliminary tests reportedly found that Bronson, who was under children’s services care, had died of dehydration and starvation.

The council told The Independent social services spoke with Kenneth on 27 December to organise a visit to the home on 2 January. After receiving no response that day, the council said the social worker contacted police and made an unannounced visit two days later, after which they again contacted police.

However, it was another five days before the father’s and son’s bodies were found on 9 January, after the council said the social worker was forced to get access from the landlord to enter the property themselves.

Lincolnshire Police said: “The exact actions of organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review and at this stage it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“As part of standard procedures we have referred this to the IOPC as a result of a death or serious injury following police involvement.”

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We can confirm that we have received a referral in relation to this matter from Lincolnshire Police and we are now assessing that to determine what further action is required from us.”

