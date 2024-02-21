Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An independent review into the deaths of a two-year-old who is believed to have starved to death and his father has been launched.

Bronson Battersby was reportedly left alone for days after his father Kenneth Battersby, 60, suffered a fatal heart attack at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

The boy was found next to his father’s body on 9 January, two weeks after the pair were last seen alive, with preliminary tests finding that Bronson, who was under children’s services care, had died of dehydration and starvation, according to The Sun.

Following a rapid review of the deaths earlier this year, the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (LSCP) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to undertake a more in-depth, independent review of the case.

The local child safeguarding practice review involving Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Police and health sector organisations will consider safeguarding improvements and how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. It is expected to take around six months to complete, although the report will only be published once any other related investigations are closed.

The council previously said social services spoke with Mr Battersby on 27 December to organise a visit to the home on 2 January.

After receiving no response that day, it said the social worker contacted police and made an unannounced visit two days later, after which they again contacted officers. However, it was another five days before the father and son’s bodies were found after the social worker gained access to the property from the landlord.

The father and son’s bodies were found at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire on 9 January (Facebook)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed in January that it is launching an independent investigation “to consider the police response” and “whether there were any missed opportunities” by Lincolnshire Police officers.

Chris Cook, independent chair of the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “Keeping children safe is a priority for all local agencies, and it’s important we take time to explore fully the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and identify any potential improvements we could make.

“To that end, we will be commissioning an independent author to make a detailed analysis of the work of local safeguarding partners. The family will also be given an opportunity to contribute to this process.

“We expect the review to take around six months to complete, and the report will be published, although we will not be able to share it until any other related investigations, such as the potential inquest, are closed.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”