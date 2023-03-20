Bryn Hargreaves, pictured in his St Helens days (PA) (PA Archive)

The body of a former British rugby league star has been found more than one year after his disappearance, his family has said.

Bryn Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022, having failed to arrive for work in Virginia, US, where he lived.

The then 36 year-old’s disappearance sparked a major search led by police and tracker dogs.

His older brother Gareth Hargreaves announced the former player’s death on Facebook 14 months after he was last seen.

The post reads: “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness, I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn. We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.”

His mother Maria Andrews said she was “heartbroken” at the news of her son’s death.

“Not something I wanted to be sharing,” she wrote. “I’m in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.”