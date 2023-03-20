Bryn Hargreaves: Everything known about rugby player who vanished in US

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British rugby league star who has been missing in the US for more than a year has been found dead, his family has said.

Mr Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022 after failing to show up for work in West Virginia.

He had been living in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown and was 36 when he disappeared.

His brother, Gareth Hargreaves, said now said that after 14 months “we have finally found Bryn”.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the British rugby player:

What do we know about Mr Hargraves?

Mr Hargreaves was from Wigan, England, where he grew up playing rugby and would go on to achieve his dream of playing in the Super League for Wigan Warriors.

He also lined out for St Helens and Bradford Bulls, winning a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup titles with the former in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Mr Hargreaves moved to the US around 10 years ago after leaving rugby and he took up a job with a firm in the oil and gas industry.

He vanished from his apartment without a trace on 3 January 2022. Officers who were called to his home found the door unlocked and the shower still running, with all his belongings - including a phone and laptop - inside.

Gareth launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to fund a private detective after initial police and rescue searches in January ended in failure.

He said his brother had had some “unfortunate life events” and became “isolated” due to the Covid pandemic, which led to him having mental health problems.

Speaking to the PA agency back in June 2022, Gareth Hargreaves said: "Bryn had mental health issues and was in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December.

"He’d also been away from his family at Christmas.

"The most likely scenarios were that he decided to harm himself or had decided to disappear for a bit and come back.

“But five months on, those two possibilities look less likely because you’ve got to think a body would turn up."

He added: "We had his bank account investigated by the police which showed there’s no withdrawals and his wallet and his ID and passport are all still in his apartment so he had no means of access to his cash and no ID to travel.

Bryn Hargreaves has been found dead, his family said (PA Archive)

"So you start to think of the other possibility, that he didn’t plan to go missing and that someone has had some input, through abduction or something along those lines.

"You start to think of all the weird things at the time which start to add up. When the police went around to his apartment, the door was closed but unlocked and the shower was still on.

"And on the night of his disapearance he had ordered a couple of bottles of gin from a mail order firm to be delivered in the next day or two."

Mr Hargreaves lived in Pittsburgh with his wife - who he met on holiday in Mexico - before moving to West Virginia after they split up.

His family did not say where he was found or how he died.

“RIP Bryn Hargreaves,” Gareth said confirming the death. “With incredible sadness, I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

“We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x.”

The player’s mother, Maria Andrews, also posted her thoughts, writing that she was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Not something I wanted to be sharing,” she wrote. “I’m in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.”

St Helen’s chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our former player Bryn Hargreaves.

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time.”