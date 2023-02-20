The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found.

Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.