Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

Bryn Hargeaves vanished in West Virginia last year, and now brother Gareth has drawn parallels with missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Matt Mathers
Sunday 19 February 2023 01:54
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Related video: 'Baffling case': Private rescue team confirm they are pulling out of Nicola Bulley search

The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found.

Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in