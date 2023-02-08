A specialist rescue team helping with the search for Nicola Bulley has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation on Wednesday.

Team leader Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and said there was “no sign of” Ms Bulley’s body in the stretch of river searched by his team of divers and sonar equipment.

“I was determined to find Nicola,” Mr Faulding told reporters, but added he was relieved the body was not found.

“We don’t know if Nicola is alive, this is just a baffling case.”

