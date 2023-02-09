Nicola Bulley – latest: Specialist dive team pulls out of ‘baffling’ case
Lancashire Police say members of public searching St Michael’s on Wyre not helping
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
A specialist rescue team helping with the search for Nicola Bulley pulled out of the investigation after suggesting that her body was “categorically not” in the stretch of river.
Peter Faulding, from Specialist Group International, described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.
Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to a Microsoft Teams call on a bench by the riverbank, with her dog running loose nearby.
It comes after the police admitted it was still a “possibility“ she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village.
Police were trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, around 9.20am.
Nicola Bulley’s body ‘may have been swept out to sea'
Nicola Bulley’s body may have been swept out to sea by now, the head of the specialist rescue team searching for her has said.
Peter Faulding told The Times that he believed Ms Bulley’s body could have reached the sea by now if she had fallen into the River Wyre, given the distance and the meandering course of the river.
Superintendent Sally Riley also told reporters: “The amount of technology that we have put into the river – clearly as time goes on, the open sea becomes much more of a possibility.”
Police would continue to search the river until they received guidance from national bodies to do otherwise, Supt Riley added.
Search expert’s river hunt ends without solving ‘mystery’
An underwater search expert said the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley is a “complete mystery” after his team failed to find her.
Peter Faulding, who was called in by the family to help find Ms Bulley, met her partner Paul Ansell and told him she had still not been found.
Mr Faulding and his team from rescue operation Specialist Group International, have been searching the area around the bench, the “entry point” where it is believed by police Ms Bulley fell into the water.
But he said their three-day involvement ended on Wednesday after a “thorough and extensive search of the areas we were tasked with by Lancashire Police” found “no sign of Nicola”.
Read more here.
Search expert’s river hunt ends without solving missing Nicola Bulley ‘mystery’
Peter Faulding was called in by the family to help find Ms Bulley.
Nicola Bulley’s partner visits spot where police believe she fell into river
The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has visited the spot where police believe she fell into the River Wyre.
On Wednesday, Paul Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found, still connected to a work Teams call.
She vanished after dropping her daughters off at school and going on her usual dog walk on 27 January.
Read more here.
Partner of Nicola Bulley visits spot where police believe she fell into river
Paul Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found.
Speculation over Nicola Bulley disappearance 'hurtful' for family, police say
Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance
A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance.
The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.
5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about missing dog walker disappearance
From the mobile phone on the bench to the calmness of her dog, this is what the divers ‘can’t get their head around’
Search for Nicola Bulley ‘extending out to sea,’ police say
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are “extending the search out to sea”.
The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday 27 January.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Constabulary confirmed “our search of the river and the river banks extends out to the sea”.
Police were focusing “particularly on the area from Knott End out towards Morecambe”, she said.
Search for Nicola Bulley ‘extending out to sea,’ police say
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are “extending the search out to sea”. The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday 27 January. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Constabulary confirmed “our search of the river and the river banks extends out to the sea”. Police were focusing “particularly on the area from Knott End out towards Morecambe”, she said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert responds to claims he has ‘ulterior motive’
An underwater search expert has responded to online claims that he is assisting with efforts to find Nicola Bulley due to an “ulterior motive.”
Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, told TalkTV that those speculating about him are “heartless individuals.”
Mr Faulding has been assisting with searches in the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two disappeared on Friday, 27 January.
“This is what you get for trying to help people. I have given my life to helping families looking for missing loved ones. Do our job searching in dark murky waters for a drowning victims,” he tweeted.
Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert responds to claims he has ‘ulterior motive’
An underwater search expert has responded to online claims that he is assisting with efforts to find Nicola Bulley due to an "ulterior motive." Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, told TalkTV that those speculating about him are "heartless individuals." Mr Faulding has been assisting with searches in the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two disappeared on Friday, 27 January. "This is what you get for trying to help people. I have given my life to helping families looking for missing loved ones. Do our job searching in dark murky waters for a drowning victims," he tweeted. Sign up for our newsletters.
'Baffling case': Private rescue team confirm they are pulling out of Nicola Bulley search
Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?
The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight.
Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened.
Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre.
The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe as “a mess” and claiming details in the case “don’t add up”.
But what do we know about him, and how qualified is he to make such assessments? Martha McHardy explains.
The ‘Human Mole’ forensics expert who could hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing dog walker
Anger as selfie-taking conspiracy theorists make Nicola Bulley scene a ‘tourist spot’
A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley has said speculation about the disappearance was hard for the family to take as members of the public are taking selfies in the area, making it feel like a “tourist spot”.
Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.
Family and friends of mother-of-two Ms Bulley, 45, have questioned the police “theory” that she probably fell into the water while walking her dog, after dropping her children off at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancs on January 27.
Anger as selfie-taking conspiracy theorists make Nicola Bulley scene a ‘tourist spot’
The mother of two children went missing after dropping her children off at school
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies