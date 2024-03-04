Bomb scare on Cornwall beach as Navy evacuates beachgoers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A beach in Cornwall was evacuated and sealed off after a crusty metal cylinder which had washed ashore was mistaken for an unexploded bomb.

Police scrambled to set up a 300-metre cordon at Widemouth Beach, near Bude, after beachgoers stumbled across the unidentified metal object on Sunday morning.

A bomb disposal squad from the Navy was dispatched over fears the object could have been an unexploded World War Two bomb.

A spokesperson for the Navy later confirmed that the object was a harmless metal cylinder and not an explosive.

They told Cornwall Live: “Naval teams attended the scene, assessed what it was and found it was a non ordnance. The object was not explosive.

“It was a metal cylinder which has been rolling around in the sea. As it rolled around, it had built a sort of crust on it.

“When the teams cleared it away, they found it was just a metal cylinder. It wasn’t a bomb. It wasn’t an ordnance at all.

“The team is closing the task down and will be returning back to base in Devonport. They have done their assessment, notified police, declared it a non ordnance and will be returning to base.”

It came after a military convoy transported a Second World War bomb through the streets of Plymouth with hundreds of homes evacuated for the risky operation

.A major incident was declared after the bomb was found buried in a back garden in St Michael Avenue by a man helping to build an extension at his daughter’s home.

Soldiers moved the unexploded device through the city to take where it was detonated at sea on February 23.