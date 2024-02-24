Drone footage shows WW2 bomb being driven through Plymouth streets before detonation

Drone footage shows a a Second World War bomb being driven through the streets of Plymouth to the sea before it was detonated on Friday 23 February.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed the explosive that forced thousands to evacuate was “detonated successfully at 9.51pm”.

Around 30 of the armed forces’ most experienced bomb disposal specialists had worked around the clock to assess the condition of the device since it was discovered in St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

The 500kg bomb was found in a back garden on Tuesday, which prompted “one of the largest UK peacetime evacuation operations”.