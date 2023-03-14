How the price of alcohol will be hit by Jeremy Hunt’s Budget

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drinkers are braced for a sobering Budget expected to include a double-whammy tax raid on alcohol that could see the cost of a bottle of wine increase by about 45p.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, is primed to hike alcohol duty in line with inflation – currently running at an eye-watering 10.1 per cent.

And a separate tax targetting higher strength drinks is due to come into force despite the biggest cost of living squeeze for a generation.

Some drink-makers have already increased the price of their products due to inflationary pressures and any further tax hikes would likely be passed on to consumers.

The measures expected on Wednesday would result in the biggest duty hike for wine in 50 years, according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

About 90 per cent of all still wines will see an increase in the amount they are taxed this summer, according to industry estimates.

The government could defend the move by saying that the industry received significant amounts of financial help during the Covid pandemic.

But industry figures are likely to rail against it regardless, pointing out that those who enjoy a tipple are already heavily taxed.

The duty increase for all alcoholic drinks is expected to be at least 10 per cent and could be higher, with the Treasury set to use a recent figure from the Retail Price Index for inflation, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The new system means that a bottle of wine could be subject to both the duty hike and the strength tax.

A bottle of still wine will be taxed about 44p (Getty)

A bottle of still wine will be taxed about 44p more from when the changes take effect on 1 August, according to analysis by the WSTA.

A bottle of port will be taxed £1.29 more and a bottle of sherry will be taxed 97p more, according to the analysis, which is based on the Treasury using a 10 per cent figure for inflation.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, called on the chancellor to think again and extend the freeze on alcohol duty.

He said: “We are calling on the chancellor to extend the freeze on alcohol duty to avoid pushing up prices for consumers, who are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

"History has shown that freezing alcohol duty delivers increased revenue to the exchequer.

If duty rates went up by RPI, this would have been a crippling blow to the UK alcohol industry and consumers who would have to pay the price for tax rises."