Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The season of love is upon us, with Valentine’s Day almost here. This time of year evokes flowers, chocolates, dinners by candlelight and heart-shaped gifts galore, or even a whole Valentine’s Day hamper.

Ordering a box packed with goodies for you and your beau might just become your new favourite way to celebrate. This is a cosy, intimate way to while away the time around Cupid’s favourite holiday.

Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth and fancy enjoying a huge tray of chocolates in bed first thing in the morning or want to spend an afternoon tucking in to a cream tea, we’ve gathered together a host of hampers to help you woo your partner.

How we tested

We received a variety of hampers to see if they left us swooning. Bottles of bubbly, chocolates, cakes, cheese and more were consumed and bubble baths were had with the sole purpose of selecting the best Valentine’s goodies to order for you and your partner, Galentine’s or a solo evening in.

The best Valentine’s Day hampers for 2023 are: