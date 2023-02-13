The season of love is upon us, with Valentine’s Day almost here. This time of year evokes flowers, chocolates, dinners by candlelight and heart-shaped gifts galore, or even a whole Valentine’s Day hamper.
Ordering a box packed with goodies for you and your beau might just become your new favourite way to celebrate. This is a cosy, intimate way to while away the time around Cupid’s favourite holiday.
Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth and fancy enjoying a huge tray of chocolates in bed first thing in the morning or want to spend an afternoon tucking in to a cream tea, we’ve gathered together a host of hampers to help you woo your partner.
How we tested
We received a variety of hampers to see if they left us swooning. Bottles of bubbly, chocolates, cakes, cheese and more were consumed and bubble baths were had with the sole purpose of selecting the best Valentine’s goodies to order for you and your partner, Galentine’s or a solo evening in.
The best Valentine’s Day hampers for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Cutter & Squidge Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at home: £32.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
- Best for getting hands on – Biscuiteers DIY date night kit: £38, Biscuiteers.com
- Best for boozy mornings – Cartwright & Butler blissful buck’s fizz hamper: £45, Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk
- Best for cheese-lovers – Snowdonia Cheese Company luxury date night cheese and bubbly hamper: £65, Snowdoniacheese.co.uk
- Best for setting the mood – Daylesford heart-filled hamper: £150, Daylesford.com