The best Valentine’s Day hampers to spoil your partner

From boozy bundles to afternoon tea, your loved one will adore these (almost as much as you)

Samuel Mathewson
Monday 13 February 2023 17:32
<p>Woo your boo with these Valentine’s Day goodies </p>

Woo your boo with these Valentine’s Day goodies

(The Independent)

The season of love is upon us, with Valentine’s Day almost here. This time of year evokes flowers, chocolates, dinners by candlelight and heart-shaped gifts galore, or even a whole Valentine’s Day hamper.

Ordering a box packed with goodies for you and your beau might just become your new favourite way to celebrate. This is a cosy, intimate way to while away the time around Cupid’s favourite holiday.

Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth and fancy enjoying a huge tray of chocolates in bed first thing in the morning or want to spend an afternoon tucking in to a cream tea, we’ve gathered together a host of hampers to help you woo your partner.

How we tested

We received a variety of hampers to see if they left us swooning. Bottles of bubbly, chocolates, cakes, cheese and more were consumed and bubble baths were had with the sole purpose of selecting the best Valentine’s goodies to order for you and your partner, Galentine’s or a solo evening in.

The best Valentine’s Day hampers for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Cutter & Squidge Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at home: £32.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
  • Best for getting hands on – Biscuiteers DIY date night kit: £38, Biscuiteers.com
  • Best for boozy mornings – Cartwright & Butler blissful buck’s fizz hamper: £45, Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk
  • Best for cheese-lovers – Snowdonia Cheese Company luxury date night cheese and bubbly hamper: £65, Snowdoniacheese.co.uk
  • Best for setting the mood – Daylesford heart-filled hamper: £150, Daylesford.com

Cutter & Squidge Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at home

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of items: Six

For a romantic afternoon spent indulging in sweet treats and tea, the Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at home hamper from Cutter & Squidge is a lovely little box to order.

Squishy brownies, mini red velvet loaves (with moreish cream cheese frosting), and scones with clotted cream and jam pair perfectly with Cutter & Squidge’s English breakfast tea.

There is plenty for two in the box with a brownie and cake each plus two scones each with a mini clotted cream each and jar of strawberry jam to share. There are two teabags to make the perfect brew for sipping with your sweets.

Continue reading...

Biscuiteers DIY date night kit

  • Best: For getting hands on
  • Number of items: 14 biscuits and everything you need to decorate them
  • Take note
    • https://www.biscuiteers.com/send-a-gift/diy-date-night-biscuit-tin

We are big fans of Biscuiteers’ endlessly charming biscuit and baked-goods creations, so we were excited to try our hand at decorating biscuits ourselves.

This is a sweet date night idea for you and your beau to get creative together. Once the icing is made (which takes quite a bit of whisking), you can customise the look with the colouring paste and decorate the chocolate cookies with sugary hearts and glittering baubles.

This is a great, albeit messy, way to spend a romantic evening – and the eating part is good too!

The box includes 14 blank chocolate biscuits – plenty for when you mess up a few during the testing stage. They also last up to the three months in the box.

Continue reading...

Cartwright & Butler blissful buck’s fizz hamper

  • Best: For boozy mornings
  • Number of items: Three

This simple hamper includes a bottle of seriously drinkable Pure prosecco alongside a big bottle of Cartwright & Butler orange juice, to make breakfast glasses of buck’s fizz to sip in bed with your Valentine. Whether you like two parts wine to one part OJ or a 50-50 situation, nothing beats a sweet boozy bucks fizz in the morning.

The tin of sea-salted caramel truffles is delicious but maybe a savoury option would have paired well too – this is a personal preference, though.

Continue reading...

Snowdonia Cheese Company luxury date night cheese and bubbly hamper

  • Best: For cheese-lovers
  • Number of items: Eight

The age-old pairing of wine and cheese is given a luxurious date night twist by Snowdonia Cheese Company.

The hamper includes a delicious sparkling rosé wine, two cheese truckles, the black bomber (an extra mature cheddar) and red storm (a vintage red Leicester), sourdough crackers and the most delicious rhubarb and gin chutney. To finish, some dark chocolate salted caramel truffles are a perfect sweet bite.

Included as well is a black slate to perfectly display your goodies for a romantic wine and cheese evening.

Continue reading...

Daylesford heart-filled hamper

  • Best: For setting the mood
  • Number of items: Four

Daylesford Farm is an emporium for organic produce, as well as high-end homeware and garden essentials. Should you ever find yourself in the Cotswolds, it’s certainly worth a browse. As you’d expect from a farm of its calibre, its selection of hampers is second to none, with each one sure to make a showstopping gift.

For Valentine’s Day, this design will put a smile on the face of your loved one, particularly if they’re partial to a glass or two of fizz. Hidden inside the heart-shaped hamper is a bottle of rosé frizzante (a light refreshing sparkle that we thoroughly enjoyed) and a prosecco, as well as salted caramel hearts, which were particularly moreish. The piste de resistance was the gorgeous-smelling fig candle, which we found to have a powerful scent even before it had been lit, and an impressive throw once it was. The hamper itself makes the perfect storage solution for any knick-knacks too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Valentine’s Day hampers for 2023

Our best buy has to be the Cutter & Squidge Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at home hamper. The decadent brownies, moreish red velvet cake, and scones piled high with jam and cream, combined with cups of the company’s own-brand tea make for a unique date idea that is sure to delight your Valentine.

Make hearts flutter with our edit of the best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts, from chocolates to notebooks

