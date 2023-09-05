Major incident declared as passengers trapped after 52-seater-bus crash on bridge

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major incident has been declared as a 52-seater bus has crashed in Pembrokeshire, leaving passengers injured and the driver trapped.

Emergency services were called to the Cleddau Bridge at Pembroke Dock in west Wales after a crash occurred at around 14.15pm between the bus and a car.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have said that “many passengers” have suffered injuries.

Fire crews from around Pembrokeshire are in attendance as well as an air ambulance who are providing first aid to injured passengers.

The A477 between Pembroke Dock and Haverforwest is closed in both directions.

In a statement, the fire and rescue service said: “At 2.19pm on Tuesday, September 5th, the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid. The Air Ambulance and Dyfed Powys Police are also in attendance.

“This has been declared a major incident which is currently ongoing, more information may be released when available.”

Meanwhile, Dyfed-Powys Police issued a brief statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying: “The road is currently closed between Honeyborough Roundabout to Pembroke Roundabout due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging.

“My thoughts are will all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”

More follows on this breaking news story