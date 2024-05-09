✕ Close Huge fire rages at Cannock industrial estate with smoke seen for miles

A huge fire at an industrial estate in Staffordshire has caused businesses to be evacuated while residents have been urged to close their windows.

Huge plumes of black smoke are visible for nearly 20 miles as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze near the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock.

Emergency services were called at 6.15am after a fire started at Super Smart Services - a distribution warehouse which contains a variety of materials for delivery.

No injuries have been reported, and a spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no-one was in the building at the time.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows thick smoke billowing into the sky, with one local reporting hearing a series of “explosions” during the early hours of the morning.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the fire service said: “Fighters are asking all residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate.”