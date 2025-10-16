UK cathedral art branded ugly by JD Vance and Elon Musk opens to the public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The curator of a controversial art exhibition, controversially branded "ugly" by US vice president JD Vance, has defended the display ahead of its official opening at Canterbury Cathedral.

From Friday, visitors can view the graffiti-style installations adorning the walls of the centuries-old landmark

. The three-month ‘Hear Us’ exhibition is described as a "thought-provoking exhibition delving into the concept of raising a question to God in our contemporary society", specifically focusing on representing voices from marginalised communities.

But the artworks have drawn criticism from both Mr Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk while the Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith, has acknowledged people will either love or hate it.

open image in gallery US vice president JD Vance branded the exhibition ugly (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Writing on social media platform X earlier this week, Mr Vance said: “It is weird to me that these people don’t see the irony of honoring ‘marginalized communities’ by making a beautiful historical building really ugly.”

Mr Musk replied: “Absolutely”.

Speaking ahead of the public opening, curator Jacquiline Creswell said she had been “delighted” two “really important figures in the world” had taken time to comment.

She told the PA news agency: “Well, I have to say that JD Vance and Elon Musk are really important figures in the world today, and they must be incredibly busy, so I guess I was delighted at the fact that they had actually taken time to research the exhibition before it opens tomorrow.”

open image in gallery A visitor views graffiti artwork from the Hear Us installation in Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

She said she believed much of the “noise” around the exhibition had now dissipated and people were having more positive engagement with the artworks.

She said: “I have to say that now that the noise has dissipated, I’m finding that the press and people in particular are really beginning to engage with the real story behind the exhibition, and I’m finding so many people far more positive about it now that they are better informed.”

The project involved asking people from marginalised communities, including people from ethnic minority backgrounds, neurodivergent and LGBTQIA+ people: “What would you ask God?”

The results, in brightly coloured graffiti, include “Where does love come from?” and “Where is humanity heading?”.

open image in gallery Alex Vellis at the Hear Us installation

The cathedral website states that the questions have been “expertly and sensitively fixed to the ancient stone pillars, walls and floors of the cathedral” and will remain there until the exhibition closes on January 18.

The installation is aimed at combining modern art with ancient architecture and builds on a history of graffiti on the building said to be shown by the already-present masons’ marks, Christograms, and marks left by pilgrims and other visitors across the centuries.

Artist Alex Vellis said the project was about community and that they were proud to have played a part.

They said: “Language is the people who speak it, and graffiti is the language of the unheard.

“By graffitiing the inside of Canterbury Cathedral, we join a chorus of the forgotten, the lost, and the wondrous.

“People who wanted to make their mark, to say ‘I was here’, and to have their etchings carry their voice through the centuries.”

open image in gallery Graffiti artwork from the Hear Us installation (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Monteith said “public opinion has been split” on the installation but encouraged people to see it for themselves.

He said: “People will love or hate our Hear Us installation, no question.

“But rather than react just on the basis of a few online comments, I would encourage people to come and experience the artworks for themselves and to make up their own minds.

“Rather than be distracted by the aesthetics of the graffiti lettering, I hope that people will want to think deeply about the questions posed within the artworks, and experience the sense of meaningful encounter that we want all who come to the cathedral to have.”