I know Captain Tom’s daughter better than most – and here’s what’s troubling me...
Having spent time with Hannah Moore and her family, David James Smith had no hesitation in calling her for an explanation after the news broke about the mysterious £800,000 profit made by her company. Her response – or lack of it – has got him thinking that this extraordinary story isn’t over yet...
Like a lot of people, I have been wondering what Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died nearly three years ago, would have made of the ongoing saga that surrounds his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and how his legacy has been used since his death.
When I met and interviewed Hannah at her Bedfordshire village home in the summer of 2022, I felt some sympathy for her. She had taken a lot of flak on social media, even death threats. Many people who knew next to nothing about her had taken against the family, so I wanted to meet her to try and understand what made Captain Tom’s family tick.
In email exchanges before our meeting, she said she was willing to talk if I was fair and positive. She told me there was an incredible story to tell, and she was right. Captain Tom, a veteran of the Second World War, had lived in obscurity for 99 years and 11 months. The Covid lockdown had begun just a few weeks before his 100th birthday. With the big centenary party cancelled, a void opened, and Tom, recovering from injuries sustained during a fall while unloading the dishwasher, started using his walking frame on rehabilitative circuits around the garden.
