Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family have been forced to reduce the price of their country mansion by £250,000 as the property fails to sell amid the scandal embroiling them.

The Covid fundraiser’s loved ones have now removed any mention of him from the online listing after previously using photographs of some of his key moments to try to sell the seven-bed house for £2.25million, according to reports.

The pictures included one of the war veteran being knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and another of a bust in the hallway of the family home that showed him finishing his multi-million pound charity walk during lockdown.

Facing fierce criticism over their handling of the charity set up in his name, the centenarian’s family reportedly had to take the mansion in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, off the open market entirely.

Now, the property is on the market again – but for offers in excess of £2million this time, and with no references to Captain Tom.

open image in gallery Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire ( PA Archive )

Instead, the Mirror reported, the listing just states: “The vendors have owned the property for 18 years and have undertaken a comprehensive programme of improvement and renovation.”

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore, 66, drew an angry backlash when they were accused of repeated misconduct in a report by the Charity Commission about the running of the Captain Tom Foundation.

The watchdog’s highly critical November report found they “repeatedly benefited” financially from a charity created in his name in 2020, engaging in a “pattern of behaviour” that saw them personally earn more than £1million from their involvement.

open image in gallery Captain Tom became famous during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 by walking 100 laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS ( PA Archive )

Captain Tom became famous during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 by walking 100 laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

His efforts raised £38.9m and catapulted him into fame, which saw him knighted by the late Queen at Windsor Castle before his death in January 2021.

In a statement issued at the time, Captain Tom’s family said they were treated “unfairly and unjustly” in the report, adding the Charity Commission’s two-year inquiry has taken a “serious toll” on the family’s health, “unfairly tarnishing” their name.

open image in gallery Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore, 66, drew an angry backlash when they were accused of repeated misconduct in a report by the Charity Commission about the running of the Captain Tom Foundation ( PA Archive )

They described the process as “unjust and excessive”, adding that the charities watchdog had a “predetermined agenda”.

Their statement said: “True accountability demands transparency, not selective storytelling.

“We remain dedicated to upholding Captain Sir Tom’s legacy and want the public to know that there has never been any misappropriation of funds or unauthorised payments from the charity’s bank account, by any member of our family.”