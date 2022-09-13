Jump to content
How to claim extra £278 DWP carer’s payment and check if you’re entitled

No requirement to be related to or live with person you care for, government advice says

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 13 September 2022 17:20
Fair pay for carers protest

People who care for someone else may be entitled to a government payment of more than £3,000 per year.

Carer’s Allowance is paid to those who spend at least 35 hours per week looking after someone else, provided that they meet other specific criteria.

Those who are eligible for the benefit can get a weekly payment of up to £69.70 a week - totalling £278 per month or more than £3,000 per year.

If you qualify for Carer’s Allowance you can choose to be paid weekly in advance or every four weeks.

Allowance available to those providing at least 35 hours of care

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Who is eligible?

You do not have to be related to or live with the person you look after, although they do have to be already in receipt of another benefit, such as the personal independent payment or disability living allowance.

You cannot get the benefit if you share the care with someone who is already receiving a benefit.

Helping with washing and cooking, taking the person to a doctor’s appointment and helping with household chores such as managing bills and shopping are all considered care, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Applicants must be over 16 years old, living in the UK for at least two of the past three years and not in full-time education.

You must not be studying for more than 21 hours per week, subject to immigration control or earning more than £132 per week after tax and national insurance.

How can I claim?

To make a claim for Carer’s Allowance you will need a national insurance number, bank or building society details, employment details or your more recent playslip if you’re out of work.

If studying you’ll need to provide details about your course.

Applicants must also provide details of any expenses for example pension contributions or the cost of caring for your children or the disabled person while you’re at work.

You will also need to provide details for the person you are caring for, including their date of birth, address, national insurance number, their age and if they are receiving disability allowance if they are under 16.

