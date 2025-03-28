Cargo ship damaged in crash with North Sea oil tanker arrives in Aberdeen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cargo ship involved in a collision with an oil tanker in the North Sea has been towed to Aberdeen.

The Stena Immaculate tanker and cargo ship Solong collided off the coast of East Yorkshire on 10 March.

The explosive collision left a sailor presumed dead in the North Sea, with the alarm first raised on the Humber Estuary. HM Coastguard said 36 people were rescued from both vessels involved in the crash and taken safely to shore in Grimsby.

The Solong will now stay at the Scottish port for “safe berthing” and damage assessment. It arrived in Aberdeen on Friday morning after a tug-assisted journey which lasted several days.

The cargo ship Solong arrived in Aberdeen on Friday morning ( Michal Wachucik/PA Wire )

Owners of the cargo vessel Ernst Russ said the Solong will be assessed by specialist marine assessors and insurers.

A statement said: “We are very aware of the efforts and assistance from all those acting in the response. We want to thank everyone who has responded urgently and gallantly to this incident.”

Chief coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said: “Salvage of the Solong has progressed to enable its relocation to the Port of Aberdeen for safe berthing.

“The Stena Immaculate remains in a stable condition with salvage ongoing.”

The port of Aberdeen added that the ship would be prepared for the next stage of salvage operations.

Owners of the Solong have admitted tiny plastic pellets held in containers on board were released, and have since been found on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

The captain of the Solong, 59-year-old Russian man Vladimir Motin, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 15 March charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on 14 April.