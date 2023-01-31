Dog walker’s ‘traumatic’ cause of death revealed at inquest after mauling in park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young woman mauled by dogs at a Surrey beauty spot died of ‘multiple penetrating bites’ to her neck, an inquest opening has heard.

Natasha Johnston, 28, suffered shock and haemorrhage when she was attacked on January 12 in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told.

At the opening of an inquest into her death, coroner Simon Wickens expressed his “sincere condolences” to Ms Johnston’s family “and all those touched by her life”.

A police corden in place where Natasha Johnston was killed ( SWNS)

The coroner said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination was carried out at Royal Surrey County Hospital on 18 January.

“The medical cause of death (was) given as 1a) shock and haemorrhage... and in 1b) the pathologist places multiple penetrating dog bites to her neck. The reason for the inquest required is the nature of the traumatic injuries.”

Mr Wickens formally recognised the family of Ms Johnston, who was from Surrey, as interested persons in the proceedings.

“I offer Natasha’s family and indeed all those touched by her life my sincere condolences,” he said.

A date of 29 June was set for the inquest to begin but the coroner added it could be subject to change.

The inquest opening comes after police said no-one will be prosecuted over the fatal incident.

Police have confirmed no-one will be prosecuted over the attack (PA Wire)

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life.

“I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries.

“The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey Coroner to assist in the coronial process.

“The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed. We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues.”

The eight dogs involved in the incident continue to be held for forensic tests but police said it has been confirmed none are banned breeds.