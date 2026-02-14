Church must learn from abuse victims, new Catholic leader says at installation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new leader of Catholics in England and Wales has told his installation ceremony that he is aware of the Church’s failures “especially when the vulnerable have been abused”.

Archbishop Richard Moth was formally installed as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster in front of a 2,000-strong congregation on Saturday.

Shortly after midday, the cleric knelt at the Great West Door of central London’s Westminster Cathedral before blessing a line of people with holy water and processing down the nave.

After the mass of installation, the new leader of approximately four million Catholics in England and Wales addressed the struggles faced by refugees and the need to listen to victims of abuse.

The Church’s “vital” evangelical work is “fragile and adversely impacted by our failures in love, power and self control”, the former Bishop of Arundel and Brighton also said.

He continued: “Here, I am most aware of every occasion on which members of the Church, or the Church as a whole, have failed – most especially when the vulnerable have been abused.

“Such failure calls for listening to, and learning from, those who have suffered so grievously and a continuing commitment to ensuring that our communities are places where all are safe in their encounter with Christ and with one another.”

He told the Catholic faithful: “We need not fear the great questions of our time: the need for all peoples to live in peace; the value and dignity of every person; the right to life at every stage; the protection of the vulnerable; the plight of the refugee and the dispossessed; and the protection of our common home.”

When named in the role in December, he indicated he would speak out on societal issues including migration.

His homily was preceded by one from the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, who praised Mr Moth’s “deep concern for the dignity of every person”.

Also acting as a representative of Churches Together in England, which encourages different traditions to work in unity, she said: “Your service as priest and bishop has been marked by a faithful pastoral care, a commitment to justice and a deep concern for the dignity of every person made in the image of God.

Dame Sarah added: “In the months ahead, you and I will share a particular responsibility as presidents of the Churches Together in England, and I very much look forward to working with you to deepen our relationships and to strengthen our shared Christian witness.

“In a world marked by division and uncertainty, the call to unity flows from the heart of the Gospel itself – our traditions are not weakened by friendship, they are deepened when we walk together in charity, honesty and truth.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols retired from the Westminster role after 16 years in post and is, in the words of his successor, now moving “to slightly more restful pastures”.

The new Archbishop of Westminster left the cathedral to applause at about 2.15pm.

The installation mass came after Friday’s service of solemn vespers attended by clergy and representatives of schools, parishes and Catholic organisations in the Westminster diocese.