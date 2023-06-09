Mystery as woman in her 30s dies at Center Parcs holiday village

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in her 30s has died after a medical incident at a Center Parcs holiday village.

Suffolk Police were called to the Elveden Forest site on Wednesday evening following reports of a medical emergency. The death is being treated as unexplained.

A popular holiday destination offering accommodation, sports activities and restaurants, it is one of several Center Parcs locations across the UK.

The chain also has resorts in Cumbria, Nottinghamshire, Wiltshire and Bedfordshire.

“Police were called at just after 6.40pm on Wednesday 6 June to reports of a medical incident at Center Parcs in Elveden”, a spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said.

“The ambulance service also attended the location but sadly a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

“Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Center Parcs expressed its sadness following the guest’s death, confirming that it was offering support to her family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of a guest passing away at Center Parcs Elveden forest”, a spokesperson for Center Parcs said. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this distressing time.

“We are continuing to offer our support to her family and also to our colleagues who assisted emergency services.”