Charity regulator will not probe ‘cash in bag’ donation to Prince Charles’ foundation

An investigation will not be launched into large cash donations made to Prince Charles’s charities, the Charity Commission has said.

Charles faced criticism last month after it was reported that he accepted a suitcase containing €1million in cash from the Qatari politician Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

The former prime minister of Qatar allegedly handed Charles three lots of cash totalling €3million between 2011 and 2015.

On one occasion, the Sheikh reportedly presented Charles with €1million stuffed into carrier bags from the luxury department store Fortnum & Mason.

Prince of Wales with the Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al Thani, at his residence outside Doha, Qatar (PA)

At the time Clarence House said that the “correct processes” were followed in handing over the money to Charles’s charities. There was never any suggestion that the donations were illegal.

Clarence House said: “Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

The charities regulator has now said that it has no plans to investigation the donations.

The Charities Commission have said that they will not investigate the large cash donations (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the commission.”

According to the Sunday Times, who originally reported the story, a donation of €1million was handed over during one meeting at Charles’ residence, Clarence House.

Charles’ charity was founded in 1979 with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities. It also awards grants to UK registered non-profit organisations to deliver projects in the UK, the Commonwealth and overseas.

Additional reporting from the Press Association.