Chichester news - live: Armed police hunt for man ‘seen with weapon’ as schools send children home
Armed police are hunting for a man believed to be carrying a weapon in Chichester.
Schools in the city were locked down on Friday, before children were later sent home.
Police posted on social media to warn people away from the area after the man was reportedly spotted in Litten Gardens.
Members of the public were still advised to stay away at 4pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that armed officers were involved in the response.
Police statement
Chichester Police put out this statement on their Twitter page at about 4pm today:
“We're responding to a report of a man seen with a suspected weapon in the vicinity of Litten Gardens.
“Enquiries to locate the suspect are underway - please avoid the area.
“We're working with local schools to take safety precautions while we investigate this report.”
Statement from school locked down during incident
At least two schools in the area - Chichester High School and Portfield Primary Academy - were locked down earlier today but children have now been sent home.
The deputy head teacher of Chichester High School sent parents and carers this update at about 3.15pm today:
Dear Parents/Carers
We have now let students leave the school site. This follows confirmation from Sussex Police that it is safe for children to travel home. The Police advice is that students go straight home.
Please do not ring the school so that our phone lines can remain clear.
This was not an incident linked to Chichester High School but the wider Chichester area.
Thank you for your support. As we know more we will update you as appropriate.
Good afternoon, armed police are responding to reports of a man seen with a weapon in Chichester.
We’ll be bringing you live updates as we get them.
