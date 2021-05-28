Armed police are responding to reports of a man seen carrying a weapon in Chichester, West Sussex (Lorelei Gibb/Twitter)

Armed police are hunting for a man believed to be carrying a weapon in Chichester.

Schools in the city were locked down on Friday, before children were later sent home.

Police posted on social media to warn people away from the area after the man was reportedly spotted in Litten Gardens.

Members of the public were still advised to stay away at 4pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that armed officers were involved in the response.