Child Q: School apologises for ‘disgusting’ strip-search of Black schoolgirl

The governing board of a London school where a Black schoolgirl was strip-searched has reportedly apologised and claimed staff were “not aware a strip-search was taking place”.

Child Q was strip-searched by female Metropolitan Police officers at her Hackney-based school in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating. The 15-year-old had been wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

The case has sparked outrage from politicians and the public, with London mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his “dismay and disgust”,

“The incident involving Child Q is harrowing, and we understand and share the sadness and anger that is being felt by the community,” the governing body said.

“While the school was not aware that a strip search was taking place, we wholly accept that the child should not have been left in the situation that she was.

“For this, we have offered a full and formal apology to Child Q and her family, and continue to work with them to provide what support we can.”

A Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, conducted by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP) and published last week, concluded the strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”. It also published a series of recommendations to the police and Government.

This comes as new data reveals that most children in London who were strip-searched by the police in the last three years come from ethnic minority backgrounds.

