Death of ex-Royal Marine charged with spying for China not suspicious, police say

The death of Matthew Trickett, an immigration enforcement officer who was accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service, is not being treated as suspicious police said.

The former royal marine, 37, was found dead in a park after being bailed from Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week, alongside Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63.

His body was discovered in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, at around 5.15pm on Sunday after a report from a member of the public, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Trickett was found dead in a Maidenhead park (PA) ( PA Wire )

A Thames Valley police spokesman said: “On Wednesday a Home Office post-mortem was completed on behalf of His Majesty’s Coroner.

“As a result of this and further enquiries conducted by detectives, we can confirm the death is not being treated as suspicious. Thames Valley Police is now preparing a file for the Coronial process.

“Mr Trickett’s family are being supported by specialist officers, our thoughts remain with them, and we would kindly ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Previously his family said: “We’re mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother and family man.”

Trickett’s solicitor Julian Hayes, senior partner at Berris Law, said: “We are naturally shocked at this news and supporting his family as best we can.”

A local resident said the popular park, which is located close to Maidenhead railway station in Berkshire, was busy on Sunday.

Tatiana Dioniseva, 30, said: “There were so many people here – there were children everywhere. It was a bit bizarre because it was sunny – there were children about and then a crime scene over there.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org