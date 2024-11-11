Police officer who shot Chris Kaba ‘to be promoted’ after acquittal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba is set to be promoted after he was cleared of murder, according to reports.

Metropolitan Police sergeant Martyn Blake, 40, is expected to become an inspector after passing exams before the shooting on 5 September 2022.

Mr Blake will be transferred from the firearms unit to another department within the force, it is understood.

The marksman stood trial after shooting Mr Kaba, an unarmed Black man, through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 as the 24-year-old tried to smash and ram his way through police cars in Streatham, south-east London, two years ago.

He was cleared of murder by a jury in just over three hours at the Old Bailey in October.

The officer may still face a gross misconduct investigation following an Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the shooting of Mr Kaba.

After the verdict last month, it emerged Mr Kaba was believed to be a “core member” of one of London’s most dangerous criminal gangs, the ‘67 gang’, and was allegedly directly linked to two shootings in the six days before he was shot dead by police.

Police officers at the scene did not know who was driving the Audi Q8 when it was followed and stopped, only that it had been used as a getaway car in a shooting the night before.

Last week, Met Police chief Mark Rowley Met chief hit out at “dangerous narratives”, adding that online commentary, often largely focussed on Kaba’s ethnicity, risked undermining justice in the wake of the shooting as he urged commentators to be more aware of the weight of their words.

Sir Mark called for an honest conversation about the challenges facing Black communities in London, noting young Black men are 13 times more likely to be murdered than white men.

Meanwhile, a report published last year found that Black people are at least seven times more likely to die following contact with officers.

Following the verdict, the Home Secretary announced new policing reforms, which include anonymity for prosecuted firearms officers unless they are convicted.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.