Next removes ‘offensive’ Christmas jumper ahead of Lockerbie bombing anniversary

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Next Christmas jumper has been pulled from sale after it caused offence to the victims of the Lockerbie plane disaster.

It has been nearly 35 years since Pan Am’s Flight 103 was destroyed over the Scottish town of Lockerbie on 21 December 1988.

An explosion caused by a bomb on the plane killed 270 people, including 243 passengers, 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground.

Highstreet retailer Next has been accused of a severe lack of judgment after giving the Pan Am Christmas jumper design the green light ahead of the 35th anniversary.

Next removes ‘offensive’ Christmas jumper as over 1,400 sign petition against item (Next)

A petition has been set up demanding the retailer remove the design, which now has more than 1,400 signatures.

It says: “Let us show Next that we will not stand for insensitivity towards such grave matters.”

Launched by Phil Geddes on Change.org, the petition adds: “As a resident of the town at the time of the Lockerbie bombing, an event that has left an indelible mark on the lives of many, hundreds of people.

“This item, in its design or message, is offensive and disrespectful to those affected by this tragic event.

“The pain and trauma it caused are still felt today by countless individuals around the world.

“To see a product that makes light of such a tragedy or uses it for commercial gain is not only insensitive but also deeply hurtful.”

One signatory commented: “I worked at the local hospital the night of the Lockerbie disaster and it’s as fresh in my mind 35 years later as it was back then.

“This jumper needs to be taken off the market immediately.”

Another wrote: “I lost a friend on flight 103. This is beyond distasteful.”

A spokesperson for Next said: “In response to customer contact, Next removed the ‘ALL + EVERY’ third-party branded items from its marketplace over the weekend.

“We apologise for any upset caused.”