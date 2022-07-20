Start Christmas shopping in July to ease burden of cost of living crisis, Tesco says

Tesco has released a Christmas advert in the middle of a scorching July suggesting shoppers should “spread the cost” of rising food prices by beginning their festive preparations months in advance.

It comes as inflation hit a 40-year high in the UK, reaching 9.4 per cent last month, driven by a huge surge in fuel and food costs was behind the increase, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

While Tesco acknowledges that it may be early for shoppers to see Christmas signs, the supermarket said it is helping its customers “get ahead for the festive season”.

The new advert says: “A Christmas post... in July? We know. We’re early. But this year, we want to help you spread the cost.”

The supermarket plans to do this by allowing Clubcard members to save the vouchers they collect as they shop throughout the year.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “With the average weekly shop for a family of four costing £99.40, shoppers could save at least 1,292 in points if they start saving today, which is the equivalent of £12.92 or an extra present under the tree.”

In November, just ahead of the big festive shop, account holders will be sent all their vouchers.

Alessandra Bellini, chief commercial officer at Tesco, said: “We know that many of our customers are feeling the financial squeeze this year and could do with a little help towards Christmas.

“The Clubcard Christmas Savers is a savvy way to spread the cost of Christmas, without compromising on the things that bring us joy at such a special time of year. It’s just one of the ways we’re helping customers to spend less at Tesco.”

Shoppers can then use their Clubcard Christmas Savers balance to spend on groceries, fuel and presents, such as toys in-store or with Clubcard Rewards partners to give the gift of family days out, spa days or magazine subscriptions.

The Christmas Savers scheme also comes after public sector workers saw the biggest drop in regular pay since records began, increasing pressure on households to make ends meet.

“Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster that at any time since records began in 2001,” said David Freeman, the head of labour market and household statistics at the ONS.

A study by the ONS published in June found that three-quarters of adults polled reported they were “somewhat worried” or “very worried” about increases in the cost of living.