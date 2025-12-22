Final delivery dates for top UK retailers for last-minute Christmas gifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s officially Christmas week – the time when the ‘out of office’ is on, festive jumpers are encouraged, and shopping centres are filled with panicked last-minute buyers.

Years ago if you’d left your gifts to the eleventh hour, you would have no choice but to brave a heaving high street.

But today you can browse hundreds of stores and do all your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your sofa.

Retailers are offering Christmas delivery during the week ( PA )

Retailers are allowing customers to place orders just days before the big day, with some click and collect options open until Christmas Eve.

But they aren’t quite as magical as Santa, so if you’re looking to get some last-minute shopping done, here are the dates you need to be aware of.

• Amazon: Monday 22 December is the last date Amazon recommends ordering on next-day delivery for a guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. You could try and order on the 23rd, as deliveries are scheduled for the 24th, but the sooner the better if you want your gift’s safe arrival nailed on.

• John Lewis and Waitrose: Monday 22 December is the last order date for John Lewis and Waitrose deliveries to safely make it to you before Christmas. You can, however, order deliveries for click and collect until 23 December, and pick them up until stores close on Christmas Eve.

• Marks and Spencer: Depending on the department you’re ordering from, M&S has a few different dates to be aware of. For fashion, home (excluding furniture), and beauty and flowers orders, you’ve got until 23 December for both next-day delivery and click and collect. If you want a hamper you’ll need to order by 22 December.

• ASOS: Next-day delivery is open until 23 December for items to arrive before Christmas, or 22 December for click and collect.

• Boots: Customers can order up until 22 December for click and collect into store, and 23 December for next day home delivery. On-demand delivery is available right up until Christmas Eve.

• Currys: You have until 22 December for next-day delivery on small items or standard delivery on large items, and until Christmas Eve to order and collect anything in-store.

• Hampers.com: You can order by 4pm on 23 December for Christmas delivery.

• Lookfantastic: Next-day delivery is available until 22 December at midnight.