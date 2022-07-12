A leading trade union has called on the government to launch an inquiry into racism and bullying in the Cabinet Office following a slew of complaints, The Independent can reveal.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has written to Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC), which is responsible for examining standards across the civil service, asking for a select committee to examine what it says are longstanding issues of discrimination within the department at the centre of government.

The letter, seen by The Independent, sets out a list of evidence in the union’s possession to be taken into consideration.

It references over 80 members who have formally complained about being racially bullied or profiled, an increasing number of grievances, the number of Employment Tribunals in progress and concluded in favour with the employees and articles published by The Independent.

John Moloney, PCS Assistant General Secretary, wrote: “We hope that the committee will be interested in investigating racism within the Cabinet Office, to reviewing how the department has dealt with discrimination, its handling of the review and of course whether at all times the department has complied with all aspects of the Civil Service Code in relation to being open and honest in its dealings with staff and unions.

“Of course the committee can use its powers to force the Cabinet Office to reveal the true extent of discrimination within the department (clearly what the union knows is limited to the knowledge of members and we suspect there is more discrimination than we are aware of).”

The call comes after The Independent revealed concerns about systemic problems within the Cabinet Office from a top civil servant.

Kay Badu, a Black civil servant who worked within the Government Digital Service, was handed a six-figure payout over allegations he faced racial discrimination in Whitehall. Despite the payout, the Cabinet Office did not admit liability and did not accept a number of the claims made.

Former deputy cabinet secretary Dame Helen Macnamara, who recently left the organisation, warned of a “systemic” problem with race in the department towards the end of her tenure.

Politicians and campaigners including the Labour Party, Green Party, Stand Up To Racism and Black Lives Matter have also called for ministers to carry out an investigation into the department’s approach to racism.

According to the Cabinet Office’s own survey of staff in January, the department has the joint highest number of incidents of bullying and harassment in Whitehall.

More follows...