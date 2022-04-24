Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has appealed for help finding a friend's missing daughter after she disappeared from their family home three days ago.

The pop star has got behind appeals for help locating 14-year-old Clementine Reardon, who has been missing from her home in Twickenham since Thursday, 21 April.

The Metropolitan Police renewed appeals to find the teenager with concerns for the schoolgirl’s welfare growing, the force said.

Ms Ellis-Bextor wrote on Twitter: “This is a friend’s daughter so please let the police know if you see Clementine. Likely to be around the Twickenham area.”

Georgia Tennant, James O’Brien and James Purefoy have also shared appeals to try and find her.

Police have renewed appeals to find Clementine (Family handout)

Giving an update this afternoon, the Met Police said detectives have been following a number of enquiries and had suspected she may be with friends in the Acton area in west London - but currently there have been no traces of her.

Police have also raised concerns that Clementine may have travelled outside of London and is thought to have been wearing a white t-shirt with blue Nike tracksuit bottoms, but may have changed clothes since then.

Clementine’s family urge her to contact them and let them know she is safe.

The Met added that there is currently “no information at this time to suggest she has come to harm” but her disappearance is “very much out of character.”

Clementine’s family have released photos of the teenager on social media and have asked for support from London locals to hand out leaflets in the Ladbroke Grove area in west London.

On Friday actress Georgia Tennant wrote: “Ok team I need your help. My dear friends daughter is missing. Her name is Clementine, born 2007 and is missing from her home in Twickenham.

“If you have any information, or if you see her, please call police on 101 with reference to 22MIS013222.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has joined calls to help find Clementine (Dan Reid/Shutterstock)

Actor James Purefoy added on Saturday: “URGENT IN LONDON. Has anyone seen Clementine, 14, from Twickenham, London? Missing since Thursday.

“Please call Police on 101 if you have any information at all. Retweet far and wide.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: “Detectives have been following a number of enquiries and had suspected she might be in the company of friends, potentially in the Acton area. However at this time there has been no trace of her.

“A number of appeals for information have been issued by Clementine's desperately worried family and by police on social media, but as yet her whereabouts remains unknown.

“Clementine's family urge her to contact them and let them know she is safe.”