Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.

This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.

Arctic air brings snow to northern Britain (EPA)

Paul Maynard, pensions minister, said: “Cold weather payments provide much needed support to households when colder weather kicks in, so that families reduce anxiety about bills.

“This is part of our wider plan to help those who need it the most, while our number one priority remains driving down inflation – and helping everyone’s money go further.”

Full list of qualifying postcodes

November 27

Shap - CA10-12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23

November 28

Albermarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29

- DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29 Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13

- BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13 Bingley - BB4, BB8-BB12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36

- BB4, BB8-BB12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36 Carlisle - CA1-CA8, DG16

- CA1-CA8, DG16 Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62

- YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62 Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49

- CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49 Rochdale - BL0-BL9, M24, M26, OL1-OL12, OL15, OL16, SK15

- BL0-BL9, M24, M26, OL1-OL12, OL15, OL16, SK15 Rostherne - CW4, CW6-CW11, M1-M9, M11-M23, M25, M27-M35, M38, M40, M41, M43-M46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-SK12, SK14, SK16, WA1-WA16, WN1-WN8

- CW4, CW6-CW11, M1-M9, M11-M23, M25, M27-M35, M38, M40, M41, M43-M46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-SK12, SK14, SK16, WA1-WA16, WN1-WN8 Shawbury - SY1-SY6, SY11-SY13, TF1-TF13

December 5

Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23

Postcodes in the below list are the areas that have seen the payments triggered since the start of the year.

January 12

Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49

- CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49 Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23

January 13

Albemarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20, NE21, NE23, NE25-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29

- DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20, NE21, NE23, NE25-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29 Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13

- BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13 Benson - HP5-HP23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-SL9

- HP5-HP23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-SL9 Bingley - BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-BD22, HD3, HD7-HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36

- BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-BD22, HD3, HD7-HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36 Charterhall - NE71, TD12, TD15

- NE71, TD12, TD15 Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62

- YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62 Leek Thorncliffe - DE4, DE45, S32, S33, SK13, SK17, SK22, SK23, ST9, ST10, ST13

- DE4, DE45, S32, S33, SK13, SK17, SK22, SK23, ST9, ST10, ST13 Libanus - CF37-CF48, CF81-CF83, LD3, NP4, NP11-NP13, NP22-NP24, NP44, SA9

- CF37-CF48, CF81-CF83, LD3, NP4, NP11-NP13, NP22-NP24, NP44, SA9 Marham - CB6, CB7, IP24-IP28, PE12-PE14, PE30-PE38

Eligibility

You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

If you live in Scotland, you cannot get Cold Weather Payments. You might get an annual Winter Heating Payment instead.

When will I get the payment?

If you’re eligible, you will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account you receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.

If you believe you are eligible but have not received the payments, you should contact the DWP.