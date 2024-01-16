Cold Weather Payments triggered in UK snow – check if you’re eligible and when to expect money
Support is available for vulnerable households amid biting cold weather
A cold snap has seen the UK blanketed in snow as plunging temperatures reach lows of -10C in parts of the country. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber health alert, meaning that the impacts of the weather are likely to be felt across the health service for a long period.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.
Am I eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?
You are eligible for the payment if you receive any of the following:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. If you want to check if your postcode is in a qualifying area, the government has a handy tool.
The DWP uses their own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. If you disagree with their judgement, it is possible to appeal directly to the department.
You do not qualify for this scheme if you live in Scotland, as the Scottish government has has recently replaced the scheme with Winter Heating Payments.
When will I get the payment?
If you're eligible, you will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account you receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.
If you believe you are eligible but have not received the payments, you should contact the DWP.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies