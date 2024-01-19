Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has set out which postcodes will receive the £25 cold weather payments
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
Paul Maynard, pensions minister, said: “Cold weather payments provide much needed support to households when colder weather kicks in, so that families reduce anxiety about bills.
“This is part of our wider plan to help those who need it the most, while our number one priority remains driving down inflation – and helping everyone’s money go further.”
Full list of qualifying postcodes
November 27
- Shap - CA10-12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
November 28
- Albermarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29
- Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13
- Bingley - BB4, BB8-BB12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36
- Carlisle - CA1-CA8, DG16
- Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62
- Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49
- Rochdale - BL0-BL9, M24, M26, OL1-OL12, OL15, OL16, SK15
- Rostherne - CW4, CW6-CW11, M1-M9, M11-M23, M25, M27-M35, M38, M40, M41, M43-M46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-SK12, SK14, SK16, WA1-WA16, WN1-WN8
- Shawbury - SY1-SY6, SY11-SY13, TF1-TF13
December 5
- Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
Postcodes in the below list are the areas that have seen the payments triggered since the start of the year.
January 12
- Redesdale - CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-NE49
- Shap - CA10-CA12, CA16, CA17, LA8-LA10, LA21-LA23
January 13
- Albemarle - DH1-DH7, DH9, DL4, DL5, DL14-DL17, NE1-NE13, NE15-NE18, NE20, NE21, NE23, NE25-NE46, SR1-SR7, TS21, TS28, TS29
- Bainbridge - BD23, BD24, DL8, DL11-DL13
- Benson - HP5-HP23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-SL9
- Bingley - BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-BD22, HD3, HD7-HD9, HX1-HX7, LS21, LS29, OL13, OL14, S36
- Charterhall - NE71, TD12, TD15
- Fylingdales - YO13, YO18, YO21, YO22, YO62
- Leek Thorncliffe - DE4, DE45, S32, S33, SK13, SK17, SK22, SK23, ST9, ST10, ST13
- Libanus - CF37-CF48, CF81-CF83, LD3, NP4, NP11-NP13, NP22-NP24, NP44, SA9
- Marham - CB6, CB7, IP24-IP28, PE12-PE14, PE30-PE38
Eligibility
You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
If you live in Scotland, you cannot get Cold Weather Payments. You might get an annual Winter Heating Payment instead.
When will I get the payment?
If you’re eligible, you will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account you receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.
If you believe you are eligible but have not received the payments, you should contact the DWP.
