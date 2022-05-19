Rooneys miss court on final day of Wagatha Christie trial
Wayne and Coleey Rooney have missed the final day of the Wagatha Christie trial due to going on a trip with their children, their lawyer has said.
The High Court met on Thursday to hear the closing statements in the libel battle between Ms Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.
But while Ms Vardy turned up for the trial, neither Ms Rooney nor her husband - who has watched every other day at the court - were present.
David Sherborne, Ms Rooney’s lawer, told the court: “They’ve asked me to pass on their individual apologies.”
He said the couple meant no disrespect to the court.
Mr Sherborne said that the Rooneys had already agreed their travel arrangements with their lawyers before the trial was extended by one day.
The lawyer, highlighting the husband and wife had attended the trial throughout so far, added: “They had a long-standing travel arrangement with their four children which was booked in advance by their lawyers.”
Mr Sherborne said this was done on the understanding Thursday was not going to be a day the court was sitting.
The judge, Ms Justice Steyn, said: “I don’t take offence”.
More follows...
