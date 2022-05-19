(Reuters)

Jamie Vardy has accused his former England teammate Wayne Rooney of “talking nonsense” in his evidence to the Wagatha Christie trial.

Rooney had told the High Court the team’s manager Roy Hodgson asked him to speak to the Leicester City striker to get him to “calm down” his wife Rekebah, whose media work was said to be causing a distraction during Euro 2016.

In a statement issued by Vardy's representatives outside the hearing on Tuesday, the footballer said: "Wayne is talking nonsense.

"He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky's media work at Euro 2016.

The Vardy’s later left court early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”, her lawyer said.

They did not return to the courtroom after a mid-afternoon break as both sides’ lawyers quizzed expert IT witnesses about how evidence in the trial, particularly Whatsapps between Ms Vardy and her agent, was recovered.