Rebekah Vardy trial - live: Jamie says Wayne Rooney ‘talking nonsense’ in court
Rooney told court England manager Roy Hodgson had asked him to speak to teammate to get him to ‘calm down’ wife during Euro 2016
Jamie Vardy has accused his former England teammate Wayne Rooney of “talking nonsense” in his evidence to the Wagatha Christie trial.
Rooney had told the High Court the team’s manager Roy Hodgson asked him to speak to the Leicester City striker to get him to “calm down” his wife Rekebah, whose media work was said to be causing a distraction during Euro 2016.
In a statement issued by Vardy's representatives outside the hearing on Tuesday, the footballer said: "Wayne is talking nonsense.
"He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky's media work at Euro 2016.
The Vardy’s later left court early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”, her lawyer said.
They did not return to the courtroom after a mid-afternoon break as both sides’ lawyers quizzed expert IT witnesses about how evidence in the trial, particularly Whatsapps between Ms Vardy and her agent, was recovered.
Who’s who in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
There are around half a dozen key figures in the case, including lesser known names such as Caroline Watt and David Sherborne.
We have compiled a hand guide to the individuals involved:
The seven day trial is due to begin on Tuesday.
How the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy row unfolded
After months of legal wrangling, the much anticipated “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel trial is set to conclude.
Here is how the public row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy unfolded over the past two and a half years:
Here’s how the public row between the footballers’ wives erupted over the past two and a half years
What to expect on Thursday
The final day of court proceedings begins on Thursday at 10.30am.
Barristers for both women are expected to give their closing speeches at the Royal Courts Of Justice.
We will have latest updates throughout the day in this blog.
Timeline: What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case?
The Wagatha Christie burst into the public conciousness on 19 October 2019 when Coleen Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Rebekah Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain.
Here Joe Sommerlad gives a full run down of everything that has happened since:
Barristers for both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are expected to give their closing speeches on the final day of the case on Thursday, after a break today.
Rooney accused Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after she said she carried out a months-long "sting operation" which saw her dubbed "Wagatha Christie".
Vardy denies the allegations and has sued the fellow footballer's wife for damages for libel over the "untrue and unjustified defamatory attack".
Trial to resume on Thursday
There will be no hearing today at the High Court in Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney.
It is expected that both Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Rebekah Vardy, and David Sherborne, for Coleen Rooney, will give their closing speeches on Thursday.
Mrs Justice Steyn is expected to give her decision in writing at a later date.
All we know about Coleen Rooney’s lawyer
With a reputation as a barrister the rich and famous turn to for legal assistance, Coleen Rooney’s hotshot lawyer David Sherbrone’s previous client list includes Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.
Here’s all we know about Mr Sherbrone, who has also represented Johnny Depp and the Trumps:
Who is Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer?
As the Wagatha Christie libel case is underway in London, all eyes are on the man heading up Rebekah Vardy’s legal team.
Hugh Tomlinson, born in Leeds in 1954, is an experienced media barrister, first called to the bar in 1983.
He has a long career of fighting libel cases on behalf of celebrities and public figures, including he Prince of Wales and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Tom Ambrose has more details here:
ICYMI: Wayne Rooney describes ‘traumatic’ impact of Vardy case on wife Coleen
Wayne Rooney has described the “traumatic” impact of the last two-and-a-half years on his wife Coleen as he gave evidence on the penultimate day of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial.
Mr Rooney told the court that the period after his wife’s “reveal” post had been “very traumatic” for her and that he had watched her “really struggle”.
“For me and my wife, we don’t want to be in this court,” Mr Rooney said.
Jess Glass has the full story:
