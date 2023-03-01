Constance Marten – latest: Missing baby feared dead as aristocrat and partner arrested for manslaughter
The couple were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect as search for baby continues
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, police have said amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.
The missing aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Detective superintendent Lewis Basford said that the risk to the couple’s missing baby was getting “so great” that officers “have to consider the baby has come to harm.”
“We must retain that hope that the baby is found safe and well. However, as time progresses, with the weather closing in as it is and the impact the cold would have on a baby, the risk is getting higher and this may not end in the way that we like,” he said.
The aristocrat’s father Napier Marten told The Independent of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found, but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby.
Police find child’s ear muffs near arrest site
Police officers have recovered a pair of pink child’s ear muffs while searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
The couple was caught and arrested in Brighton after a tip-off from the public. They were found without the baby and police believe the couple left their infant out in the open.
Photos released from the scene in Brighton show officers placing a pair of childs’ ear muffs in an evidence bag - though it is unclear whether they belong to their newborn.
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught
Fifty-three days after going on the run with a newborn baby, missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were finally caught – with help from a member of the public outside a corner shop.
The couple was recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
“Just after 9.30pm, yesterday [Monday] evening a member of the public – off the back of media reporting of images of the couple – sighted them outside of the Mulberrys convenience store on Hollingbury Place,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said.
“They saw the couple withdrawing cash and dialled 999. The time between that call being registered and police arriving at the scene was six minutes.”
Lizzie Dearden reports.
CCTV shows Constance Marten and Mark Gordon moments before arrest
Surveillance footage shows aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon moments before their arrest on 27 February.
The pair can be seen walking past a house at 9.25pm before being taken into custody by police in Brighton.
The duo has since been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, with fears growing over their missing baby.
Who is Napier Marten? Father who made emotional appeal for daughter missing with baby
The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.
Napier Marten had urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Appealing to his daughter in January, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
Who is Napier Marten? Thomas Kingsley has more:
A missing aristocrat and her partner have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as a major search continues for their missing baby.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have refused to tell police where the two-month-old infant is, or if the baby has come to harm, since being arrested after a member of the public spotted them outside a Brighton corner shop.
As hundreds of police officers started to comb a 91-square mile corridor of open land where the child could have been abandoned, Ms Marten’s father told The Independent his relief at the news she had been found safe was tempered by the “very alarming” concerns about her child.
Lizzie Dearden and Andy Gregory report:
