Constance Marten – latest news: Baby’s body found in search for aristocrat’s missing newborn
Police have arrested Marten and her partner Mark Gordon on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Constance Marten: Police confirm body found in search for missing baby
A body has been found in the search for the newborn baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police have confirmed.
The remains of a baby were found in a wooded area close to where the aristocrat and her partner were arrested on Monday.
The pair remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter.
Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police said the announcement will be “heartbreaking” for the local community.
He said: “I understand that the conclusion of this search will be heartbreaking for the local community and the wider public who have been impacted by and so supportive of this search and the investigation from the outset.”
Officers from Sussex Police and Metropolitan Police had been scouring 90 square miles of countryside, working day and night using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones.
Marten, 35, comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections. A missing person operation was launched after the car she and Gordon were travelling in was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on 5 January.
Body found in search for Constance Marten’s missing newborn baby, Sussex Police confirm
A body has been found in the search for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten’s missing newborn baby.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, detectives say.
The 35-year-old and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested in Brighton on Monday night, following a more than seven-week search sparked by the discovery of their burnt-out car on the M61 near Bolton.
The couple were detained by Sussex Police after being spotted by a member of the public, prompting an intensive search for their baby, which was not with the couple.
My colleague Andy Gregory has more:
Body found in search for Constance Marten’s missing newborn baby
Couple were previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Blue forensic tent in place near scene of arrest
A heavy police presence remains at the scene near where Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were found and arrested on Monday.
A blue forensic tent was in place in Golf Drive, which leads to the allotments that were at the centre of the hunt for their baby on Wednesday. Police later said remains of a baby were found in the area.
Several police vans were stationed along Golf Drive, which was blocked off to the public by a cordon made up of orange triangular cones.
CCTV footage appeared to show Mark Gordon using stick to walk
At around 9.30pm on Monday, a member of the public – who recognised Constance Marten and Mark Gordon from media appeals – dialled 999 after spotting the pair withdrawing cash at a convenience store in Hollingbury Place, reports Josh Payne.
Officers arrived at the scene and detained the couple six minutes later.
CCTV footage from just before they were caught appears to show Gordon limping and using a large stick to walk.
Remains found in woodland following search for Constance Marten’s baby
The discovery followed a widespread two-day search operation by hundreds of officers across Sussex.
Local residents lay candles in Brighton
Local residents have been laying candles for Constance Marten’s baby in Brighton, the BBC has reported.
Ms Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were apprehended on the outskirts of the city on Monday night, and the remains of a baby have been discovered in nearby woodland. A post-mortem examination is yet to take place.
Full statement from police as remains found in search for baby
Here is the full statement from Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford last night:
“It is my very sad duty to update that this afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested, discovered the remains of a baby.
“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time. This is an outcome that myself and the many officers who have been part of the search, had hoped would not happen.
“I recognise the impact this news will have on the many people who have been following this story closely, and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.
“Constance Martin and Mark Gordon remain in custody after an application for the extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought from Brighton Magistrates’ Court.
“It is imperative now that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings. No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time.”
Mapped: Where were Constance Marten and Mark Gordon sighted?
Police spent more than seven weeks trying to track down Constance Marten and Mark Gordon before they were apprehended on Monday night.
Here is a map of their known movements, mostly relating to the first three days after their car was discovered on the hard shoulder of the M61.
Pair spotted at fish and chip shop last month
Constance Marten and Mark Gordin were reportedly spotted at a fish and chip shop on 11 February.
A source told The Sun that Ms Marten and her sex offender partner Gordon visited J & E Fish Bar at night in the weeks before being arrested.
“They’ve been picked up on CCTV in the area as far back as 11 February. They’ve been seen going into the chippy and into the Mulberrys, and would only go out at night,” the source was quoted as saying.
“Gordon has a leg injury and was using the tree branch as a walking stick. They were never seen with the baby, or pushing a pram or anything like that.”
Everything we know about Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday in Brighton, southern England, following a tip from a member of the public.
Ms Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had crisscrossed England to avoid authorities, police said.
The pair had been missing for two weeks with their newborn baby prompting an emotional plea from her aristocrat father.
Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010.
Thomas Kingsley has more.
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Everything we know about missing couple
The family has been missing for almost two weeks
Constance Marten’s father: My immense relief she’s been found
The father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten has spoken of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby.
Napier Marten, who issued two heartfelt pleas while his daughter was on the run with her convicted rapist partner, told The Independent that “whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her best I can”.
But he added that it would have been “far better if they had handed themselves in earlier”.
Martha McHardy and Lizzie Dearden report.
Constance Marten’s father relief she’s been found — and his fears for missing baby
Exclusive: A huge search for the baby is underway as the couple has not told the police where the infant is, or even its gender
Moment police swoop in to arrest Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Surveillance footage shows the moment police swooped in to arrest Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon.
The couple was found by officers in Brighton following a tip-off from the public, but were without their newborn baby.
Police have further charged the couple on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They were travelling by taxi across the UK after their car was found burned on a motorway in Greater Manchester.
Watch here.
Moment police swoop in to arrest Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Footage shows the moment police swooped in to arrest Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon. The couple was found by officers in Brighton following a tip-off from the public, but were without their newborn baby. Police have been searching for the infant, and have further charged the couple on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They were travelling by taxi across the UK after their car was found burned on a motorway in Greater Manchester. A detective superintendent on the case said the risk the baby was “so great” they “have to consider the baby has come to harm.” Sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies