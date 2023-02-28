Constance Marten – live: Police search for baby with missing aristocrat and partner Mark Gordon in custody
The baby has not received any medical attention since birth in early January
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton.
Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since the birth in early January.
The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Ms Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met her partner in 2016.
Since then the couple have led an isolated life and in September, when Ms Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.
Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.
It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.
ICYMI: Inside cult linked to Constance Marten
Constance Marten, held by the police along with her partner Mark Gordon on Monday, may have been brainwashed at a Nigerian church where “disciples” were allegedly abused by the group’s self-proclaimed prophet, said a social worker helping the “victims”.
The aristocrat, who was on the run since early January, is said to have been left confused and traumatised after spending six months at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, where she would have been forced to undergo “intense” work running the church while living in dormitories alongside some 100 other disciples, many of whom are thought to be British nationals.
On one occasion, the 35-year-old was apparently forced to eat the leftovers of the church’s “prophet” and controversial leader, TB Joshua.
Another time, she was placed in social exile – the customary punishment for disciples who were not “focused enough” on the church leader, or who spoke about their former lives.
Read the details in this report:
Abuse at the hands of ‘phoney prophet’: Inside cult linked to Constance Marten
Constance Marten’s friends say she wasn’t the same after her time in the cult
In video: Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon in police custody
Urgent search for missing baby, police seek public support
The Metropolitan Police have sought support from the public as they continue to search for the month-old baby of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.
“The baby is still missing and we are working with [Sussex Police] to carry out an urgent search of the area,” tweeted the Met Police.
“Please call 999 with any information.”
11 key facts about the disappearance of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten
Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been arrested in Brighton on Monday after several weeks of police searches.
On 5 January Ms Marten, Gordon and their newborn baby went missing, abandoning a broken-down car which was later found in flames on the M61 near Bolton.
Since then the trio were traced to Sussex, where they were last spotted on 12 January, but managed to avoid detection.
Here are 11 facts about the case:
Police arrest aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon but baby still missing
Police have arrested missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon in Brighton after a weeks-long search.
An operation to locate their newborn baby, however, remains underway, said the Metropolitan Police.
The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
More in this report:
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Tuesday, 28 February 2023, where we provide the latest update on the police search around the missing baby of aristocrat heiress Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.
