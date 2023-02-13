✕ Close Constance Martens: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter

An aristocrat whose estranged daughter is missing with her rapist partner and their newborn baby has called for police to investigate her links with a Nigerian church where it is claimed she was “brainwashed”.

Police have been searching for Mark Gordon, Constance Marten and their child after they abandoned their car on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.

Napier Marten said he had “long-held suspicions” since Ms Marten returned from Lagos, where she spent several months at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations.

Mr Marten, a film and music producer who was a Page to the late Queen, said that the experiences appear to have been a “trigger” in so much of what has happened to harm Constance”, saying it set up a pattern of behaviour exposing her to easy manipulation.

The distressed father issued an emotional appeal last month asking his daughter to turn herself in to the police so that she and her baby “can be protected”.