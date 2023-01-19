Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing now for two weeks with their newborn baby prompting an emotional plea from her aristocrat father.

Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.

Police are desperately trying to find the mother, her baby and Mark Gordon after their car burst into flames on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.

Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.

Despite several confirmed sightings in two cities hundreds of miles apart, the trio remain missing, with the police warning they could be anywhere in the UK.

It is unclear how Constance and Mark met, but their relationship began in 2016.

Who is Constance Marten?

Constance Marten is the daughter of an aristocrat (Supplied)

The Independent revealed that Ms Marten is directly descended from the 3rd and last Baron Allington and once lived in the £34 million Crichel country house in Dorset.

Writing on her Facebook page, the 35-year-old said she enjoys “naked picnics, siestas amid hay bales and tractor scoops.”

Her grandparents were Toby Marten, a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, and his wife Mary Anna, who had close links to the royal family, attending the Brownies pack at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Margaret in her youth.

The late couple and their family lived at the vast Crichel House – used as the backdrop for several period dramas, including Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow – the ownership of which in the wake of the Second World War became the centre of a notorious political scandal.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen in East Ham, London (Met Police)

A notable archaeologist, Ms Marten was awarded an OBE in 1980 and appointed High Sheriff of Dorset nine years later. She was also made a trustee of the British Museum and travelled widely in aid of her profession, making frequent trips to Iran and 30 visits to Russia.

Worried friends have spoken out about the formerTatler magazine “babe of the month” who enrolled at East 15 drama school in Essex before dropping out in 2016. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a former friend revealed that she had been a promising actress in her youth.

Constance, known to friends as "Toots", is understood to have studied Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Leeds before completing an NCTJ journalism qualification.

The friend was shocked when she dropped out, adding that she was a “very good actress” and “could have gone far” but lost interest in drama. They claimed that while they were studying together, Constance was in an unstable relationship with a man her classmates had never met.

Who is Mark Gordon?

Born in Birmingham, Mark Gordon, 48, grew up in Florida where he was convicted of attacking and raping a woman in the 1980s at just 14. He served 20 years in prison before being deported to the UK with his mum and half-siblings in 2010. He is a registered sex offender.

Left: Constance Marten Mark Gordon CCTV released by Met Police Right: Mark Gordon mugshot via Florida Department of Law Enforcement (Met Police/Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Since meeting Constance in 2016 the pair have led a fast pace relationship in which time Constance has been estranged from her family. Police investigating their disappearance say they have been staying in Air BnBs since September and have connections all over the UK in addition to access to a “substantial amount of cash.”

Police have appealed for anyone who has seen the missing couple to come forward urgently.

The pair hailed a taxi to Liverpool before taking another taxi to Harwich in Essex, arriving just after midnight on Friday 6 January.

Police said they were also in Colchester before taking a taxi to East Ham station. This was the location of their last confirmed sighting on Saturday 7 January.

They could now be anywhere in the UK and Ms Marten and Mr Gordon have used scarves and hoodies to disguise themselves to avoid CVTV.

Investigators say the couple appears to know how to evade authorities – making the search for them harder.

More than 100 officers are involved in the investigation and have more than 223 CCTV hours with assistance from the National Crime Agency.

Detective superintendent Basford, leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex investigation with officers from across the Met continuing to work around the clock to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

“There is nothing to suggest that any of them have come to any sort of intentional harm – we just need to ensure they are okay, especially the baby, and do not require any medical assistance for any underlying issues.”