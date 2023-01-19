✕ Close Constance Marten: Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist

An aristocrat whose estranged daughter has vanished with her sex offender partner and their newborn baby has issued an emotional appeal telling her to turn herself in to the police.

Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.

“I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances,” he told The Independent. “ We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.

It previously emerged that Ms Constance’s partner is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.

Mark Gordon went missing with Ms Marten and their newborn baby on 5 January, after leaving their broken-down vehicle on the M61 near Bolton.

Gordon, 48, was jailed in the late 1980s in the US after raping and assaulting a woman in her early 20s when he was 14 years-old.

The state of Florida convicted him when he was 16 and he served a 20-year sentence before being deported back to the UK in 2010. Police are appealing to the public to help find the family