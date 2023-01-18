Constance Marten – live: Mark Gordon, missing aristocrat’s husband, is convicted rapist
Police say couple and newborn child could be ‘anywhere in UK’
A man missing with his partner and their newborn baby has been revealed to be a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.
Mark Gordon went missing with aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten and their newborn baby on 5 January, after leaving their broken-down vehicle on the M61 near Bolton.
Gordon, 48, was jailed in the late 1980s in the US after raping and assaulting a woman in her early 20s when he was 14 years-old.
The state of Florida convicted him when he was 16 and he served a 20-year sentence before being deported back to the UK in 2010.
Police are appealing to the public to help find the family, who they said “could be anywhere in the UK”. The baby is believed to have been one to two days old at the time the family disappeared.
Constance Marten and partner have cash to live on, say police
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have a substantial amount of cash, allowing them to live off-grid, police have said.
The aristocrat’s daughter, the convicted rapist and their baby had no luggage with them after most of their belongings were destroyed in a car fire, and are using cash to pay for taxis and places to stay.
The couple are understood to have lived an isolated life since meeting in 2016, with then-drama student Ms Marten cutting off ties with family and friends.
Last September, they began moving around the country, renting AirBnBs for brief periods before going missing after abandoning their car on 5 January.
Constance Marten has never seen a medical professional prior or after birth and it’s believed the baby was born in a vehicle