Constance Marten – latest: Missing baby feared dead as aristocrat and Mark Gordon arrested for manslaughter
The couple were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect as search for baby continues
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, police have said amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.
The missing aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Detective superintendent Lewis Basford said that the risk to the couple’s missing baby was getting “so great” that officers “have to consider the baby has come to harm.”
“We must retain that hope that the baby is found safe and well. However, as time progresses, with the weather closing in as it is and the impact the cold would have on a baby, the risk is getting higher and this may not end in the way that we like,” he said.
The aristocrat’s father Napier Marten told The Independent of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found, but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby.
Search for missing baby continues
The search for Constance Marten’s baby continued on Wednesday as a heavy police presence remained at the scene near Stanmer Villas, Brighton.
A red search dogs van was seen making its way into the adjoining Golf Drive, which leads to the allotments that have been a focus of the police search since Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday evening.
A number of marked police vehicles were stationed along Golf Drive and a uniformed officer stood guard at the bottom of the road.
Watch: Police search woods for missing baby
CCTV shows moments before police swoop to arrest Constance Marten and rapist partner
Surveillance footage from a doorbell CCTV camera revealed the activities of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon moments before the couple was arrested on Monday night.
The pair could be seen walking past houses at 9.25pm, shortly before they were taken into custody by police in Brighton. In the footage, they both have hoods on and are seemingly carrying bags, as they briskly walked past. Gordon can also be seen carrying a long stick in his hand, apart from the bags.
A member of the public, who had seen media reports about the couple, phoned 999 after seeing them withdraw cash from a convenience store in Hollingbury Place shortly before 9.30pm.
Namita Singh has this story:
CCTV shows moments before police swoop to arrest Constance Marten and rapist partner
Member of public informs police after spotting couple at convenience store
Risk to baby ‘as high as it’s been’ after missing couple found
Detectives attempting to find Constance Marten’s baby have said the risk to the infant’s welfare is “as high as it’s been in the investigation” as they search the Sussex undergrowth.
Since the pair was arrested, more than 200 police officers have been engaged in the search for the two-month-old baby, using sticks to wade through bushes in woodland near Stanmer Villas and Golf Drive.
The infant was born in early January and has had no medical attention since then, with his or her parents sleeping rough in freezing temperatures much of the time.
Read more here.
Risk to baby ‘as high as it’s been’ after missing couple found
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested in Brighton on Monday.
Constance Marten ‘yelled at police’ during arrest
Aristocrat Constance Marten yelled at police to “get off” boyfriend Mark Gordon as he was restrained, eyewitnesses said.
The couple was recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
One witness told The Sun: “The call came in from a member of the public who spotted them and thought they recognised the media appeals.
“He was apparently walking in front of her, which he has been in the other photos where they’ve been spotted. They just looked odd at that time of night.”
The witness continued: “Originally it was one police car who spotted them, then when they realised who it was the rest of them all very quickly turned up.
“He was restrained for a while on the floor and to begin with was very animated. He was screaming and shouting. She was yelling at them to get off him.
“She was in tears and also got arrested a bit further down the street.”
Watch: Police ask public to search their gardens for missing baby
Police find child’s ear muffs near arrest site
Police officers have recovered a pair of pink child’s ear muffs while searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
The couple was caught and arrested in Brighton after a tip-off from the public. They were found without the baby and police believe the couple left their infant out in the open.
Photos released from the scene in Brighton show officers placing a pair of childs’ ear muffs in an evidence bag - though it is unclear whether they belong to their newborn.
Read more here.
Constance Marten: Police find child’s ear muffs near arrest site
Police searching for the missing new-born have found pink earmuffs close to where Marten and her sex offender partner were arrested
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
British police said Tuesday they have launched a major search for a two-month-old baby after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend who had been missing since January.
Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had been on the run since the baby was born in early January. They have been spotted around the country, and police said they sought to avoid being detected by paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.
Marten and Gordon were arrested on suspicion of child neglect late Monday in Brighton in southern England after a tipoff from a member of the public. The baby was not with them, and police launched an urgent search operation in the area.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
British police have launched a major search for a two-month-old baby after officers arrested the infant's mother and her boyfriend who had been missing since January
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught
Fifty-three days after going on the run with a newborn baby, missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were finally caught – with help from a member of the public outside a corner shop.
The couple was recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
“Just after 9.30pm, yesterday [Monday] evening a member of the public – off the back of media reporting of images of the couple – sighted them outside of the Mulberrys convenience store on Hollingbury Place,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said.
“They saw the couple withdrawing cash and dialled 999. The time between that call being registered and police arriving at the scene was six minutes.”
Lizzie Dearden reports.
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught: A corner shop chance encounter
Police swooped in six minutes after a member of the public recognised the couple’s faces from news
CCTV shows Constance Marten and Mark Gordon moments before arrest
Surveillance footage shows aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon moments before their arrest on 27 February.
The pair can be seen walking past a house at 9.25pm before being taken into custody by police in Brighton.
The duo has since been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, with fears growing over their missing baby.
Watch here.
CCTV shows Constance Marten and Mark Gordon moments before arrest
CCTV footage shows aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon moments before their arrest on Monday evening (27 February). The pair can be seen walking past a house at 9:25pm before being taken into custody by police in Brighton. Marten and Gordon have since been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, with fears growing over their missing baby. Police are worried the infant may have “come to harm” as the pair have not provided any further information about the condition or whereabouts of the child. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies