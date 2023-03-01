✕ Close Constance Marten: Police search woods for missing baby

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, police have said amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.

The missing aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Detective superintendent Lewis Basford said that the risk to the couple’s missing baby was getting “so great” that officers “have to consider the baby has come to harm.”

“We must retain that hope that the baby is found safe and well. However, as time progresses, with the weather closing in as it is and the impact the cold would have on a baby, the risk is getting higher and this may not end in the way that we like,” he said.

The aristocrat’s father Napier Marten told The Independent of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found, but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby.